Patients of "Mystery Illness" in India Have Traces of Nickel and Lead in Their Blood

Nickel and lead are both classified as heavy metals, and if detected in the blood, they are incredibly poisonous neurotoxins, according to RareDiseases.org. Poisoning from heavy metals like these are often due to industrial exposure, as well as air pollution, or water pollution. It can also be a result as food or medicine contamination, or the ingestion of lead-based paints, which are toxic and generally aren't used in people's homes anymore.

Since the water pollution may not be a cause of India's recent mystery illness, based on the recent samples, it seems as though air pollution may be the root of the issue, though the actual cause has not been confirmed as of publication.

That being said, we wish those who have been affected by this horrendous disease a speedy recovery, and hope that doctors are able to find a cure as soon as possible.