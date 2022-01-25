The 2022 Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike Is Coming Up — Here's What You Should Know

Most young climate activists are familiar with Fridays For Future's climate strikes. The global, youth-led strike movement originated in 2018 — Greta Thunberg started a school strike for climate activism by sitting outside the Swedish Parliament daily, leading up to the country's election. Four years later, she has garnered millions followers from around the world, and even hosts yearly global strikes.

Now, in a little over a month, the organization's 2022 global climate strike is coming up.