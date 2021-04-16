New Zealand's Smoking Ban: What to Know About the Recent Proposal

As previously mentioned, New Zealand aims to be completely smoke-free by 2025 , as per Unilad. And in an effort to achieve this goal, lawmakers have proposed a law to prevent those born after 2004 from buying tobacco. They also hope to reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in tobacco products, ban filters, create a minimum price, and limit tobacco retailer locations. These plans have garnered support from several local organizations, including the New Zealand Cancer Society.

Chief executive of the organization, Lucy Elwood, stated this will ultimately help marginalized communities quit and ultimately save money, as many smoke shops are located in low-income neighborhoods.

"This proposal goes beyond assisting people to quit. These glaring inequities are why we need to protect future generations from the harms of tobacco," she said, as per Unilad. "Tobacco is the most harmful consumer product in history and needs to be phased out."