Has New York City Ever Experienced a Tornado? Behind the Big Apple's Twister History

Tornadoes are seriously violent storms that generally result from strong, rotating thunderstorms. They manifest in a spinning cloud of air, which can gain up to 300 miles per hour in speed, and when these spinning columns touch down on the Earth's surface, they can demolish absolutely anything in their paths.

A quick change in the wind's direction and an unexpected acceleration in wind speed then creates a massive, horizontal spinning effect within the lower atmosphere. Eventually, a massive, spinning cloud of wind erects, which can measure up to 6 miles wide.

Hopefully New York won't experience any tornadoes in the near future, but New Yorkers should probably have a disaster plan in their back pockets, should anything happen.