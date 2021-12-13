High Levels of Diesel Fuel Was Discovered in Oahu Drinking Water

Thousands of families have been relocated, and two wells in the area have been shut down. Hopefully, the problem will be resolved — though some have had to be hospitalized after ingesting the polluted water.

“The Navy is responsible for this crisis,” U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, Admiral Samuel Paparo stated during a public hearing on Friday, Dec. 10, as per The New York Times. “We are taking ownership of the solutions, and we are going to fix it. We are in the process of fixing this.”