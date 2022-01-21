Melting Mega-Iceberg Near South Georgia Releases Billions of Tons of Water Into the Ocean

Co-author of the study, Laura Gerrish, has monitored the iceberg since July 2017. She told Phys its journey has been fascinating.

"A68 was an absolutely fascinating iceberg to track all the way from its creation to its end. Frequent measurements allowed us to follow every move and break-up of the berg as it moved slowly northward through iceberg alley and into the Scotia Sea, where it then gained speed and approached the island of South Georgia very closely," she said.