Plant Disease Exacerbated by Climate Change Endangering Hawaii's Kona Coffee

Along with avocados, flowers, papayas, and macadamia nuts, one of Hawaii's biggest export crops is — you guessed it — the coffee bean. Soft volcanic soil and mild temperatures along the Big Island's Kona Coast are perfect for growing coffee plants , which produce the state's delicious Kona coffee that goes for up to $60 per pound. But unfortunately, coffee farmers are currently in trouble.

That said, a deadly plant disease is currently plaguing Hawaii's Kona coffee, and it's absolutely devastating to local farmers' cash crops.

“It is spreading very fast,” said local farmer Jean Orlowski, as per Big Island Now. “We see rust in almost all places.”