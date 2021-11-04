Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Invasive Joro Spider

It turns out the Joro spider invasion isn't as harmful as other types of pest invasions, such as killer algae, or the pesky zebra muscle, according to HuffPost. The Joro spider has not affected the wellbeing of any native species, and instead of posing a risk to humans, they actually help by eating other pests, which — as previously mentioned — include mosquitos and stink bugs. That's why UGA entomologist, Nancy Hinkle, referred to them as "beautiful creature[s] that provides free pest control."

“Joro spiders present us with excellent opportunities to suppress pests naturally, without chemicals, so I’m trying to convince people that having zillions of large spiders and their webs around is a good thing!” she said, as per HuffPost.

So remember: you may want to think twice before killing a Joro spider, whether you spot one in your yard, or even in your bathroom.