Here's What You Need to Know About Israel's 2021 Oil Spill

Unfortunately, the details regarding the cause of Israel's latest oil spill are quite vague as of publication. According to The Guardian, the company that caused the spill has yet to come forward, though there are currently a few suspects in the process of being identified. Investigators are currently viewing satellite images for evidence, and dissecting a dead beached fin whale who had an oil-based liquid in their lungs, which may give details on when and where the disaster took place.

Israel's Environmental Protection Minister, Gila Gamliel, said the damage from the February 2021 oil spill will cost tens of millions of shekels to clean up. Once the culprit is confirmed, the country will most likely sue the ship's insurance company for the amount of damage that has been done, which is still in the process of being uncovered.

“Our moral obligation to the public is to locate those responsible for the event,” Gamliel said, as per The Guardian.