Here's What You Need to Know About Israel's 2021 Oil Spill

Here's What You Need to Know About Israel's 2021 Oil SpillBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Feb. 23 2021, Updated 4:30 p.m. ET
One of the many unfortunate side effects of relying on non-renewable energy is the potential for a catastrophic oil spill — transporting oil from place to place by boat can often result in oil spills, which brings irreparable damage to waterways and nearby lands. And sadly, Israel is currently in the process of cleaning up a mysterious oil spill that was discovered in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, Feb 21.
“The beach looks OK, but it’s all underneath... It’ll take decades to clean," said a volunteer cleaning a local Israeli beach, according to The Guardian. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Israel's 2021 oil spill that many are currently referring to as "an ecological disaster."
What caused the 2021 oil spill in Israel?
Unfortunately, the details regarding the cause of Israel's latest oil spill are quite vague as of publication. According to The Guardian, the company that caused the spill has yet to come forward, though there are currently a few suspects in the process of being identified. Investigators are currently viewing satellite images for evidence, and dissecting a dead beached fin whale who had an oil-based liquid in their lungs, which may give details on when and where the disaster took place.
Israel's Environmental Protection Minister, Gila Gamliel, said the damage from the February 2021 oil spill will cost tens of millions of shekels to clean up. Once the culprit is confirmed, the country will most likely sue the ship's insurance company for the amount of damage that has been done, which is still in the process of being uncovered.
“Our moral obligation to the public is to locate those responsible for the event,” Gamliel said, as per The Guardian.
The map of Israel's oil spills show its widespread effects:
As previously mentioned, the damage stemming from Israel's 2021 oil spill is still in the process of being uncovered, but it has already affected at least 100 miles — or 40 percent — of the country's coastline, as well as about 90 percent of local beaches, according to NPR. Thousands of volunteers and local organizations are currently working to clean up the mess, though it could take several years.
According to EcoWatch, Israel's oil spill has spread as far as the beaches of southern Lebanon. Countless birds and turtles have been found covered in tar, and a handful have died. Ecologists are also very worried about local Dendropoma petraeum populations, a local reef-building snail which has been rapidly declining in recent years due to the effects of climate change.
"The enormous amounts of tar emitted in recent days to the shores of Israel from south to north caused one of the most severe ecological disasters to hit Israel," the country's Nature and Parks Authority said, as per EcoWatch.
Israel is trying to find the ship responsible for an oil spill that drenched much of its Mediterranean shoreline with tar, an environmental blow that will take months or years to clean up https://t.co/bjvvuVft70 pic.twitter.com/EP8FiWloSD— Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2021
The oil spill will be difficult to make a comeback from, and needless to say, we have the natural lands of Israel in our hearts. If this isn't a surefire sign for governments to start making serious changes to shy away from non-renewables, we truly don't know what is.