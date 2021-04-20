If Earth Is Spinning Faster in 2021, What Does That Mean for Us?

The majority of us probably didn't notice 2020 was a little shorter than other years, but it could result in small changes to the length of the days in 2021. According to USA Today , each day may wind up being 0.05 milliseconds shorter. This translates to a new leap second, a concept first noted in the 1950s when scientists began studying the changes via an atomic clock.

We will probably not feel the change this year, either, though there will be some industries and systems that will experience minor issues. USA Today reports that some computer systems, specifically in the areas of GPS navigation, spaceflight, satellites, stock market, and those used by astronomers will be impacted in some way by these shortened days. Even there, though, the impact should not be severe enough to cause any serious problems.