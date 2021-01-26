Farmers Are Pleased With Biden's Immigration Bill, and What It Means for Agriculture

Farmers Are Pleased With Biden's Immigration Bill, and What It Means for AgricultureBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
Most of us are relieved by what POTUS Joe Biden has done for the climate since Day One — he overturned many of Trump's consequential actions by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, and halting all oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife refuge. And likewise, he also proposed a new immigration bill, which will positively affect both the agriculture and restaurant industries.
"One of [Georgia's] top industries is agriculture, so particular consideration of farmworkers already present in the country and providing them with a path is going to impact hundreds if not thousands of families," says Executive Director of the Latino Community Fund Gigi Pedraza, as per 11 Alive.
Keep reading for more on how Biden's proposed immigration bill will impact the agricultural industry, farmers, restaurant workers, and more.
Here's what you should know about Biden's proposed immigration bill:
On Day One of his presidency, Biden proposed an immigration bill called the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, that would grant about 11 million undocumented immigrants citizenship, according to Politico. It would also extend refugee settlements and enforce better use of technology at the Mexico-U.S. border. Asylum protections would also be restored, and most importantly, a task force would reunite families that were separated at the border during Trump's presidency.
Biden's proposed immigration bill would grant any immigrant living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021 five years of "temporary residential status." After five years, with proof of being able to paying taxes and a background check, they would be able to receive a three-year-long green card, and after that, they would be able to start the U.S. citizen application process.
Biden aspired to pass this much-needed immigration reform bill as soon as possible, and Democrats hope it passes instantaneously; however, officials are currently suggesting that he breaks the bill into "pieces," to appeal to moderate and right wing officials, taking "small victories" wherever possible. Needless to say, though, if Biden is able to make this happen by the end of the year, it will be a major win for the 46th president.
How does Biden's immigration bill affect agriculture, farmers, and restaurant workers?
Many families that would be impacted by this immigration bill work in the agricultural and restaurant industry, according to National Restaurant News, so it comes as no surprise that both the National Restaurant Association and United Farm Workers support the bill.
"The restaurant industry today reflects the cultural traditions and hard work of immigrants who come to America seeking a better life," said Sean Kennedy, the National Restaurant Association's executive VP of public affairs.
"Under the Biden bill, farm workers with work histories would immediately get legal status," echoed United Farm Workers president, Teresa Romero.
The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that farmers bear the brunt of border restrictions, with at least 50 to 70 percent of farm laborers being "unauthorized." This bill would let those in the industry live their lives, without fearing potential deportation on a daily basis.
Needless to say, should this bill pass, it will positively affect the farming and restaurant industries, as well as many families, alike.