Farmers Are Pleased With Biden's Immigration Bill, and What It Means for Agriculture

Most of us are relieved by what POTUS Joe Biden has done for the climate since Day One — he overturned many of Trump's consequential actions by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, and halting all oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife refuge. And likewise, he also proposed a new immigration bill, which will positively affect both the agriculture and restaurant industries.

"One of [Georgia's] top industries is agriculture, so particular consideration of farmworkers already present in the country and providing them with a path is going to impact hundreds if not thousands of families," says Executive Director of the Latino Community Fund Gigi Pedraza, as per 11 Alive.

