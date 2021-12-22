How to Catch a Glimpse of the Christmas Comet, for a Merry and Bright Holiday

Despite the holiday gathering-induced spike in COVID cases as well as the ongoing atrocities brought on by climate change, it looks like it could be a merry and bright Christmas — for some of us, at least. A massive comet, which has been nicknamed the Christmas comet, will be gracing planet Earth's skies during the evening of Dec. 25.

So if your idea of a holiday miracle is a celestial phenomenon, keep reading for how to see the Christmas comet.