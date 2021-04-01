Repurposing Knowledge: The Best Ways to Recycle Old Books

If you’re like me, the very idea of “getting rid of a book” is as woefully impossible as slaying an actual dragon. In the same vein, the idea of throwing a book away is an absolute horror. But recycling books and passing knowledge onto someone else so that they can go on their own literary adventures? That’s a very different story.

If these puns aren’t doing anything for you, and you’re just here to learn how to recycle books, by all means, read on...