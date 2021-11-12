'Dolphin Tale' Star, Winter, Sadly Died In Captivity This Week

Winter started living in captivity after she was rescued off the Florida coast in 2005, according to News Channel 8. She had been tangled in a crab trap line, lost her tail, and was given a prosthetic replacement, before she was taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to live the rest of her life.

Would she have lived longer in the wild? It's a longwinded debate conservationists have on the regular. It's unclear, but regardless, Winter will be missed.