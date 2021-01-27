An Alabama Town Experienced an EF-3 Tornado — How Are Tornados Rated?

Although Hollywood has somehow managed to glamorize tornados, with popular movies like Twister and The Wizard of Oz, the notoriously vicious windstorms are no laughing matter. On the Monday, Jan. 25, a massive tornado hit an Alabama county north of Birmingham, which has sustained massive amounts of damage, several injuries, and one fatality. The tornado has since received an EF-3 rating.

"It's devastating," said Alabama's Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight, as per NBC News. "But we're going to get through this... It's going to take a while."

Keep reading for more on Alabama's recent devastating tornado, and for a breakdown on how tornados are rated.