Three-Time Olympian and Pro Volleyball Player, Holly McPeak, Shares Her "Green Routine" (Exclusive)

Going to the Olympics is a seriously incredible feat — so imagine what it would be like to go three separate times. Professional volleyball player, Holly McPeak, participated in the international games in 1996, in 2000, and in 2004, and after taking a few years off, she took the time to share her "Green Routine" on behalf of plant-based CBD company, Healist Advanced Naturals.

Article continues below advertisement

"I noticed when I was a professional athlete how important eating clean and healthy was to how I felt and how I recovered as an athlete. [That's when] I started to incorporate lots of greens and vegetables to my diet," McPeak tells Green Matters via email, telling us about her plant-based wellness journey.

Source: Healist Advanced Naturals

Article continues below advertisement

As the new ambassador for the brand's “Defend Wellness" campaign, McPeak vouches for the mental and physical benefits of taking CBD. "I started working with Healist this year... [I've] been hearing about the amazing benefits for years of CBD, and now get to see results and use some of the products," McPeak explains.

"I value my health and wellness more than anything right now. Staying healthy and active are imperative parts of my life and with a 10-year-old son, I have to have the energy to keep up," she explains. For the sake of her health, her son, and the environment, McPeak values the well-being of the planet, which is why she shared her Green Routine with us, below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Healist Advanced Naturals

GREEN MATTERS: Why is protecting the planet important to you? HOLLY MCPEAK: Protecting the planet is so important to me in so many different ways. We are lovers of nature and hike often. Getting out and breathing that clean air is so important and also appreciating the beauty of trees and open space. When being thoughtful about our planet, I conserve and use less water, recycle everything, use my own reusable shopping bags wherever I go. I also try to have as small a carbon footprint as I can.

Article continues below advertisement

GM: Over the last few years, what specific life changes have you made to be more eco-friendly? HM: We drive a lot less and actually got rid of one car. We walk or bike as often as possible and recycling is a big part of our life. Donating old items so they can be repurposed and making sure to minimize waste are two ways we have tried to be more environmentally conscious.

GM: What kinds of delicious vegan foods did you get to eat at the Olympics? HM: We eat salads and seasonal fruits and vegetables as often as we can to supplement our healthy diet and we feel so much better when we do. Good for us and good for the planet.

Article continues below advertisement

GM: What is one tip you'd give to someone to become more sustainable? HM: I believe education and teaching people small steps that can lead to a big difference. It starts with our kids too and what they learn in school. Habits can be formed at an early age. At our schools in Manhattan Beach we have no trash lunches so everything has to be reusable and I think it is a great start for these young minds to learn to be eco conscious.