Why Did Big Sur's Iconic Stretch of Highway 1 Collapse? Climate Change May Be to Blame

As previously mentioned, the collapsed stretch of Highway 1 near Big Sur had been hit by a massive landslide, after it was hit by heavy rain and snow. According to The Guardian, however, this was effectively caused by global warming — the precipitation was brought in by a massive atmospheric river storm, which have increased in frequency and severity as global warming has gotten worse.

Mudslides are also created and exacerbated by climate change, because of wildfires — they essentially clear "slick paths" down mountainsides for as a clear path for debris to travel downwards. Increasing wildfires are also a result of climate change, because of dry vegetation, droughts, and hot, arid temperatures.

Although repairs will be made to this stretch of road, scientists don't think this is going to be an anomaly — they believe it will continue happening, increasing in frequency, due to the ongoing climate crisis.

“There is no question that climate change is occurring,” said Gary Griggs, a coastal erosion expert at University of California Santa Cruz, the coastal scientist, as per The Guardian. “It would not be surprising to see this happening more frequently.”