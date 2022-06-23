Hair Care After Swimming: How to Keep Your Locks Fresh After Taking a Dip

Whether you're taking a trip to the beach or jogging in the park, most long-haired folks throw their hair in a bun or ponytail for the majority of the summer months. But properly caring for your hair in the summer is a little more important than it is during the other seasons, especially if you're big on swimming.

Regardless if you're taking a dip in the pool, ocean, or lake, it's crucial that you do everything you can to keep your locks hydrated, clean, and chemical-free.