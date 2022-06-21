Pool Algae: How to Kill It, and Why It’s Important to Do So

Apply a green algaecide, let the water run for 24 hours, and brush all the pool surfaces again. Finally, if need be, you can vacuum or wash any of the remaining dead algae. Once you've completed all these steps, you should be OK, but make sure to test your chlorine, stabilizer, and pH levels again to ensure they're all within the proper ranges.

Don't forget to clean your pool filter after testing the pool levels again, as your filter just processed a lot of contaminated water!