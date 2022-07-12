CDC Study Detects Glyphosate in 80 Percent of Human Urine Samples

Whether you're in tune with agricultural issues, or if you're eco- and health-conscious, you're likely familiar with glyphosate. The widely-used herbicide is highly toxic to both human beings and the ecosystem. And unfortunately, the CDC just released results for a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) survey that found traces of glyphosate in about 80 percent of urine samples.

Because glyphosate has been linked to cancer and other ailments, these findings are a cause for concern.