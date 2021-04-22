American Girl's “Conversations for Change” Series Honors Activist Genesis Butler

Just in time for Earth Month, as well as American Girl's 35th birthday, the popular toy company is celebrating a host of teen activists as part of its Conversations for Change series, according to American Girl. The most recent episode, titled “ Use Your Outside Voice: Climate Change ,” features 14-year-old Genesis Butler alongside other important young women in the sustainability space, showing fans around the world how they can also use their voice for important causes.

Although there isn't yet an exclusive Genesis doll available, the brand also featured the activist teen in two books in the past several months. The first, which came out at the end of 2020, titled Kira’s Animal Rescue, was inspired by the 2019 bushfires in Australia. The second, which came out at the beginning of April 2021, Love the Earth, was a useful guide that will inspire young girls everywhere to join the global fight against the ongoing climate crisis.