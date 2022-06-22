Electric RVs Will Let You Take a Next-Level Road Trip, Sans the Emissions

These days, everyone dreams of leaving behind their tiny apartment or boring old home to live in an RV. With so many people's jobs becoming permanently remote following the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, living on the road full-time has become so much easier than ever before.

But since RVs notoriously have pretty poor gas mileage, and, like other traditional vehicles, produce large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, it leads many eco-conscious travelers to wonder if electric RVs exist.