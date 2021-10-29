Looking to Add Value to Your Home? These Eco Upgrades Should Come in Handy

The third most valued eco installation on this list is a smart meter installation. Costing $67 and taking about an hour to install, it could add a good $3,692 to your home. Although an energy meter doesn't save energy, per Maxim Integrated, it tracks how much you're consuming, so you can be more aware of your impact at home — which is truly something all of us could use, when we aren't constantly paying attention to it, or if you don't have solar panels.