Don’t Worry, Michigan: You Can Still Garden During The Pandemic

Due to the new coronavirus and the unprecedented time that we’ve all found ourselves in, many non-essential places of business are closing for the time being while the nation works to slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

Recently, an extended "stay at home" order was put in place by Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, which also bans keeping garden sections of stores open for businesses with more than 50,000 square feet (think Walmart or Home Depot). Many Michigan residents have been confused by the order, and instead interpreted it as a banning on gardening all together.

This, however, is not true.