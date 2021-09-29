Daintree Rainforest Is One of Four World Heritage Sites Being Returned to Aboriginal Owners

Daintree Rainforest became a World Heritage site in 1988 — unfortunately without any say from the original Aboriginal owners. Although the listing addresses environmental issues, it doesn't recognize cultural values as such.

“In 1988 there was no consultation with Aboriginal people and no recognition of the values of the ... oldest rainforest in the world, being continuously occupied by Aboriginal people,” Wet Tropics Management Authority board's Chrissy Grant said, as per The Guardian.