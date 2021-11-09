Clashing Sustainability Habits Are Causing Arguments Within Couples, Survey Finds

It's common (and relatively healthy) to argue with your S.O. every so often. Whether you have differing views on how often you should be cleaning the apartment, or how about much time you should be spending together, occasional disputes are totally normal. One type of argument that's becoming increasingly more common in relationships, however, pertains to the planet — a survey from John Lewis Partnership, a division of U.K. retailer John Lewis, shows that 30 percent of couples admit to engaging in sustainability arguments .

Although arguments may seem like a bad thing to those involved at the time, this could be a positive thing in the long run.

“If people are having discussions at home about eco habits, then the future is bright," Marija Rompani, ethics and sustainability director at the John Lewis Partnership said, as per Mirror. “Debate drives action and by expressing their own beliefs and listening to the views of others, more people in the U.K. are making positive lifestyle changes to benefit the environment."