Climate Change Is Wreaking Havoc on Champagne Piot-Sevillano Vineyard

In the trailer, 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl interviews the heiress to Champagne Piot Sevillano, Christine Sevillano, who explains the winery has been in her family since the 1700s. Sevillano sheds a light on just how bad a year 2021 was for growing grapes, and in general, climate change.

"We lost 90 percent of our harvest... [in a normal year], I produce about 40, 50,000 bottles. [This year], zero. It's the first time in the history of my winery that we will not make champagne," she says solemnly.