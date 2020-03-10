Does CBD Show on Drug Screening?

The amount of THC in a CBD product varies by product, but most products contain less than 0.3 percent THC. If a CBD product contains less than 0.3 percent THC, it is unlikely that a drug screening would test positive for THC. (Of course, the amount you use is also crucial to understanding if it will show up on a test; if you ingest CBD in significantly high qualities, it’s more likely to show up. But unless you’re running through your CBD bottle on the daily, chances are, you’re fine.)

In the event that you have to submit to a hair test, you’re also likely to be in the clear. CBD’s THC content is often too low to show up in a hair sample. The trace amounts of THC in CBD products are also too small to be detected via saliva tests.