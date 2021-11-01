The California Condor Species May Be Saved via Asexual Reproduction

Twice now, conservationists working to preserve the California condor population have witnessed two chicks that have hatched from eggs that received no male fertilization , per The New York Times. The discovery, which was published in The Journal of Heredity on Thursday, Oct. 28, explained that parthenogenesis (unfertilized eggs that hatch) usually only takes place in lizards or fish, and in bird species such as turkeys, finches, and pet pigeons. This is huge for the California condor population.

“Parthenogenesis is considered to be a rare phenomenon in birds,” Ryder told The New York Times. “We discovered it in California condors because we have such a detailed genealogical analysis of the entire population."

Ryder says the study took place over the course of several years. As researchers looked at the species' genealogy, they realized two of the birds didn't have genes from any male birds.

"There was no paternal contribution. They had only genetic information from their mothers."