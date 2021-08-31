What's Going on With the Caldor Fires? Here's What You Should Know

Although we sincerely hoped that California had already seen through the worst of 2021's wildfire season, the Golden State's vicious Caldor Fires have been scorching the Southern Lake Tahoe region since Monday, Aug. 30. Thousands of locals have been evacuated from their homes, and as of publication, less than 20 percent of the fire has been contained. Both California and Nevada's governors have declared a state of emergency.

“The fire has gotten so big and active,” Officer Dave Lauchner of Caldor's Fire Public Information told Tahoe Daily Tribune. “We expected to get extreme fire behavior today... Our plan of attack is to defend those structures and stop spot fires."

