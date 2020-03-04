Lab-Grown Palm Oil Startup Scores Investment from Bill Gates

As more information about the diamond industry's ethics came into public knowledge, customers began looking into alternatives, allowing the lab-grown diamond to disrupt the diamond industry.

And now that more people are learning about the inner workings of the controversial palm oil industry, a New York-based startup called C16 Biosciences hopes to do the same with its lab-grown palm oil. And this probably won't be the last you hear of C16, because Bill Gates' investment firm just invested in the startup.