Here’s What Asian Jumping Worms Look Like, to Identify and Manage the Invasive Species

An influx of invasive species is part of climate change, so we weren't particularly surprised to hear another one is on the rise. Many states across the U.S. are alerting residents of Asian jumping worms, to ensure sightings are reported as soon as possible.

But why are they harmful to these ecosystems, and what do they look like? We're delving into everything you need to know about this new invasive species, in case one crosses your path.