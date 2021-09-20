The Spotted Lanternfly: What to Do If You See One, and Why It’s Important to Take Action

Earlier this month, we reported on the correlation between climate change and pests — the climate crisis is causing an uprising of invasive plant and animal species because warmer temperatures make previously less inhabitable climates more livable. Right now, for example, the U.S. is grappling with the spread of the spotted lanternfly , and it's crucial to act accordingly if you spot one yourself.

"Spotted lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses," reads an official announcement released by the USDA . "If allowed to spread in the United States, this pest could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries."

What to do if you see a spotted laternfly:

Immediate action is advised, to prevent the spread of the spotted lanternfly. A Well + Good article titled "Please Kill This Beautiful Bug (and Don’t Feel Bad About It)" states that despite the lanternfly's gorgeous spotted wings and bright red body, many state governments are requesting that people kill the bugs, dispose of their bodies in rubbing alcohol, and report them with photos. The bugs, which are native to China, destroy a wide variety of crops such as grapes, timber, hops, and apples.

According to The USDA, the spotted lanternfly is a threat across the nation as of publication, but it's being flagged across Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The government-run agency specifies how you should go about reporting a sighting in each of the above states, if you ultimately do encounter one. But be prepared to have a fly swatter, a smartphone, and a jar of rubbing alcohol by your side, just in case.

“More than 800 acres of agricultural lands including vineyards, orchards and berry farms are at risk of being infested, so it’s critical that we take the necessary steps to detect and stop the spread of this invasive pest,” the division of agriculture's Cynthia Kwolek told The Guardian.

