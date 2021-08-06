The Rich History of Amaranth, Its Health Benefits, and How You Can Use It

There are many ways to reap the benefits of amaranth. If you're looking to use it medicinally, edible amaranth oils can help with weight control, joint mobility, and many other ailments like the ones listed above. Other amaranth oils, however, are intended for the skin and hair — these can help fight aging, they can assist in hydration, and they can provide some level of UV protection, according to The Organic Skin Co.

There are many ways you can enjoy amaranth in the form of food, as well. According to The Kitchn, you can enjoy it as a breakfast cereal, and prepare it like porridge, pop them in a hot, dry skillet and eat them like popcorn, or use them as a breading for "frying" vegetables or tofu. They can be combined with other grains like quinoa or rice, adding a sweet, nutty taste, or they can be added to soups or stews, if you're seeking out an easy way to thicken your slow-cooked creation. The world is your amaranth-loving oyster.