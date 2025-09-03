Why Is President Donald Trump Moving Space Command Headquarters to Alabama? Trump wanted to move Space Command HQ to Alabama in his first term. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 3 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump is seeking to make good on a goal set forth during his first term in office and move the Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. The move is a head-scratcher for many at this point, especially the policymakers in Colorado, who rightfully wonder if the costs incurred with the move and the logistical nightmare of moving headquarters are worth it. Why, exactly, does President Trump want to move Space Command headquarters to Alabama, and when will it happen?

If you have not yet heard about President Trump's decision to move the Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, you are in for a concerning amount of curiosity about why he is doing so, and why now. Below, we explore President Trump's decision to move the Space Command headquarters down south to Alabama. Keep reading to learn more about the president's latest news, and why he is seeking to accomplish the goal he set during his first term in office.

Why is Space Command moving to Alabama?

As with all things political over the last half-decade, the location of Space Command headquarters was a back-and-forth between Presidents Trump and Joe Biden. According to CBS News, "In 2023, President Joe Biden had decided instead to keep Space Command headquarters in Colorado, where its temporary headquarters was located, overturning Mr. Trump's first-term decision to move it to Alabama."

So, it appears, Republicans were dead set on Space Command headquarters being based in Alabama. In fact, Republican leadership had a temper tantrum, initiating an investigation into President Biden's decision not to move the headquarters to Alabama. "His reversal prompted the House Armed Services Committee, chaired by Republican Mike Rogers of Alabama, to request the Pentagon's watchdog investigate the basing decision," per CBS News.

Attorney General @pweiser released the following statement in response to reports that the Trump administration will move Space Command Headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama: https://t.co/7wkpokeZKa pic.twitter.com/13GDUzRkIX — Colorado Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) September 2, 2025

Quite simply, it appears the facilities in Colorado far outpaced the ones in Alabama. "The Defense Department inspector general said in a report that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, would be the Air Force's preferred location for the command, but building facilities equal to the ones that were already in Colorado could take three to four years," per CBS News.

"According to the IG's report, Army Gen. James Dickinson, then the commander of U.S. Space Command, voiced concerns about the timeline's impact on the command's readiness, which contributed to the decision Biden had made to keep the headquarters in Colorado," according to CBS News. Thus, headquarters remained in Colorado. Until now, when President Trump seeks to undo the previous administration's decisions, and move Space Command to that quiet corner of Alabama haunted by Nazi Germany.

I am deeply disappointed by Trump's decision to relocate U.S. Space Command to Alabama, as it undermines national security, wastes millions of taxpayer dollars, and disrupts the lives of military families. Colorado Springs is the best destination for the Space Command and the… pic.twitter.com/ETiXrqvxhp — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) September 2, 2025

When will Space Command move to Alabama?

It is not yet known when Space Command will be moved to Alabama. However, per AL.com, multiple relocations will occur. "Space Command headquarters will be located at Redstone Arsenal, alongside NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and the Missile Defense Agency," per the source.