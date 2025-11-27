Why Did Jessica Chobot Leave 'Expedition X'? Updates on Where She Is Now Jessica Chobot had other opportunities to pursue. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 27 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When Jessica Chobot was still listed as a main cast member on Expedition X, fans who were confused and crushed by her departure from the show were understandably left wondering if her departure was permanent. About a month later, when Chobot teased a forthcoming show on Discovery, it enlightened many a fan of the popular Expedition X show and its former host. Nevertheless, countless fans no doubt were still left in the dark, wondering what happened to Chobot and where she is now.

If you are a fan of Expedition X and its former 7-season host, you're in for a treat. Below, we explore Chobot's recent career news, why she left Expedition X, and where she is today. Keep reading below to learn more about Chobot and her latest career news.

Why did Jessica Chobot leave Expedition X?

Throughout 2024, countless fans took to social media to inquire about Chobot's whereabouts after Chobot left the show Expedition X. In response to one Facebook post on the public Jessica Chobot Facebook Group with 10,200 followers, one Facebook user commented: "She is working on a new project with [the] Discovery Channel. It's going to be her new program, and she can't say anything about it yet. I say, stay tuned."

"To those who are asking why I’m not on this season, I’m working on something new with Discovery. Can’t wait to share the details about this new adventure soon!" Chobot wrote in the Instagram post above before the first season of Expedition X without her hosting. "You are so missed already!" one user commented in reply. "It's just not the same." Another user echoed that sentiment: "I was so bummed to see you weren’t on this new season but I cannot wait to check out what your next show will be!"

As another Facebook user commented, Chobot's lack of presence impacted many viewers. "I have completely lost interest in Expedition X, and will no longer be watching it," they said. "Heather is just NOT a good replacement for Jess. I gave her two chances, and she failed both times. I’m done." According to a September 2024 story in The Direct, there were, perhaps, multiple reasons for Chobot's departure beyond just her new project with the Discovery Channel.

"While some fans have hypothesized she had a falling out with her co-hosts, there is no firm indication of this being true, particularly after this congratulatory social media post. Additionally, Discovery has not commented officially on her exit outside of her not being involved with this new season," per the September 2024 story in The Direct.

Where is Jessica Chobot now?