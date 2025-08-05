What Would Happen if Alberta Left Canada? Support Is Growing for Separatist Movement Opinions are mixed on the province gaining its independence. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 5 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+ Flags of Alberta and Canada in Canmore, Canada.

The strength and nature of the relations between the U.S. and Canada have been a topic of conversation throughout 2025, especially as tariffs are implemented, and given the fact that the U.S. purchases electricity from its northern neighbor. But another important topic in Canada has been brewing for a while now: the growing support for the separatist movement in the province of Alberta, which may seek independence from Canada. Is Alberta poised to leave Canada, and if so, what would happen?

The sociopolitical ramifications would understandably be enormous, but what exactly would the immediate fallout be if Alberta left Canada? Can lawmakers in Alberta simply choose to become independent of Canada, or is a drawn-out, formal process needed? Below, we investigate the rumors of decision makers in Alberta seeking to leave Canada, and what would happen if the province of Alberta left the country of Canada.

What would happen if Alberta left Canada?

According to the CBC news outlet, "experts say a vote to sever ties with Canada would pitch the country into unexplored territory on everything from money to First Nations and national parks." In May, Alberta's Premier, Danielle Smith, introduced a bill to lower the requirements "for citizens seeking to trigger provincewide referendums," per CBC, meaning referendums initiated by citizens of Alberta would only require a petition backed by just 10% (down from 20%) of eligible voters in Alberta.

"The Alberta premier has repeatedly said she doesn't want to separate, but says she needs to respect the voices of Albertans and, should there be enough signatures, has promised to initiate a separation referendum as early as next year," per the CBC. On July 28, it was reported in The Canadian Press (via Global News) that the referendum on Alberta separating from Canada has made its way to a judge to assess whether such a question violates the country's constitution.

Alberta’s chief electoral officer Gordon McClure, in a news release Monday, said provincial laws require potential referendum questions to respect more than 30 sections of the Constitution, including the Charter of Rights and Freedoms," per Global News. "The potential referendum question was submitted to the electoral officer earlier this month by Mitch Sylvestre, an executive with the Alberta Prosperity Project, a non-profit group that has been touring the province promoting independence."

Would Albert become the 51st American state?

In late July, POLITICO noted that Smith "meets regularly with Trump administration officials," which supports the province's strong relationship with the U.S. "But even as a scrappy separatist movement tries to gain a foothold in her province amid frustration with Canada’s federal government, she dismisses any notion that her people want to become the 51st American state," per POLITICO.