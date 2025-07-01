Fact Check: Can American Citizens Seek Asylum in Canada? U.S. citizens have sought asylum in Italy, Germany, France, Mexico, Brazil, and Costa Rica. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 1 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Richard Main/Unsplash

A series of legislative maneuvers at the start of Donald Trump's second term have left U.S. residents feeling uncertain about their future. Between rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, to proposed legislation that could strip millions of their healthcare, many people are considering leaving the country they've lived in for their whole lives in search of somewhere that they feel safe and secure.

Article continues below advertisement

That has many eyeing Canada. The close proximity to the U.S. makes it an easy choice for some who are looking to gain access to things like universal healthcare and progressive government, without having to travel halfway around the world to do it. But, is Canada even offering asylum to U.S. residents? You can find out that, and more, below.

Source: Steve & Barb Sande/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Is Canada offering asylum to U.S. residents?

The short answer to that question is yes. The long answer has to deal with the legalities of asylum, which involves requesting refugee status. In order to qualify for this status, the USA Hello website says that you must first fall into a specific category, which includes being afraid of being persecuted for your nationality, race, political opinion, religion, or social group. Additionally, this applies to people who claim to need protection, specifically if they are sent back to their home.

This persecution can include several different threats, including physical and emotional ones, or even detention or torture. While some people may feel that they fit the bill, thanks to the changing landscape surrounding marginalized people in the U.S., it doesn't seem like it's easy to get granted this type of international protection.

Article continues below advertisement

However, proving that you qualify for asylum and jumping through the legal hoops required to get help can be a bit tricky, according to the Relocate blog. Some of that has to do with the longstanding perception that America is a free and safe place, with plenty of protections in place to protect its citizens from the very things that asylum seekers are subjected to. Of course, international perception of the U.S. is changing, and those views may soon change with them.

Source: Aaron Burden/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What countries are offering U.S. citizens asylum?

Still, you may be surprised to learn that there are places where U.S. citizens have sought asylum. According to the Relocate blog, some of those places include Canada, Italy, Germany, France, Mexico, Brazil, and Costa Rica. Of course, it's important to remember that seeking asylum is completely different than simply traveling somewhere and deciding to relocate. U.S. residents can pursue pathways to citizenship in other countries if they wish to.