An Eaglet Went Missing From Big Bear's Live Camera Stream — Here's What Happened

The "pip watch" preceding the birth of three eaglets in Big Bear Valley, Calif., captivated followers. Much to the delight of bald eagle parents Jackie and Shadow — as well as countless viewers of the Friends of Big Bear Valley live camera stream — three eaglets hatched, and we have collectively been following their development ever since. However, since March 14, viewers of the live camera stream noticed one eaglet has been missing, leading to conjecture and concern for the eaglet's well-being.

In the days since the third eaglet's disappearance, many have been following social media and the live stream like a hawk — no pun intended — for any updates. Here's what we know about the third eaglet's disappearance, as well as what we know about the typical behavior of recently-hatched eaglets.

What happened to the third baby eagle?

A live feed of an eagle's nest in a Jeffrey Pine tree within the San Bernardino Mountains, operated by the Friends of Big Bear Valley, has captivated tens of thousands of viewers who have been eager to watch the development of three eaglets. Jackie and Shadow, a pair of bald eagles, have been dutifully watching over their young, but according to news station NBC LA, one eaglet went missing at some point between being fed on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley Facebook page provided an unfortunate update early on the morning of March 16, noting that the missing third chick passed away. "We are deeply saddened to report that one of Jackie and Shadow’s chicks did not make it through the winter storm that brought [two] feet of snow to the area," the post read. "As snow melted, the shorter snow berm made that chick partially visible in the nest bowl."

Though the post acknowledged they do not know precisely what happened, the remaining two eaglets are said to be doing well and enjoying their bevy of feedings from both parents. Late into the evening on March 16, the Friends of Big Bear Valley Facebook page noted that Jackie and Shadow fended off a young bald eagle who had been flying around the nest.

Regarding the third eaglet's body, the Facebook account gave a sorrowful, compassionate explanation of how the grieving parents proceeded. "In the early morning, Shadow moved [the body] from the nest bowl to the side of the nest. And later, Jackie flew it off the nest," the Facebook post read. "They both treated that chick with care in their process of releasing and letting go."

Do baby eagles kill each other?

Yes, sometimes baby eagles kill each other. According to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, this behavior — known as fratricide — does occur within eaglet siblings in nature. Per the source, the caregiving parents do not interfere in these instances.

