Influencer Ross Creations Under Investigation for Viral "Possum Launcher" Video

Content creators are no strangers to controversy. In fact, many of them profit greatly from creating videos and images that get a rise out of people, because the extra clicks, comments, and shares can help them earn money from the items they produce. However, one content creator has discovered that there is such a thing as bad press, after a video he posted (and then later deleted) appeared to show him engaged in an act of animal abuse with a possum, causing public outrage.

And, his followers aren't the only ones to take notice. It would appear that this content creator has also caught the eye of local law enforcement. So, what happened to Ross Creations after he posted a video that appeared to show him acting inappropriately with a possum? Keep reading to find out, including what fans have to say about the Florida man now that word has gotten out about the notorious video he posted.

What happened to Ross Creations?

The YouTuber is under investigation by the Florida State Attorney's Office thanks to a video he posted that allegedly showed him using a homemade possum launcher to send an animal flying into the air. According to the Dexerto blog, the video in question was posted on Nov. 30, 2025. In the clip, the blog claims that Creations put out a device that he built called the "Opossum Launcher," which was designed to send unsuspecting possums soaring into the air.

Creations then demonstrated how the device was supposed to work when he put it out with some food for an unsuspecting possum to happen across, which is exactly what happened. The video shows the possum flying several feet in the air before landing a distance away with a thud. The possum appeared unscathed, which prompted a complaint from Creations. The video immediately went viral, and by Dec. 15, the YouTuber was under investigation by two separate state agencies.

Fans respond to the possum video:

While Creations has since deleted the clip, people can't stop hopping into the comments of some of the other videos that he still has posted online, including a clip of himself chopping wood on Instagram. "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently," one person wrote, offering credit up to Warren Buffett. "I used to genuinely like you," another person commented. "Guess no one is truly nice."