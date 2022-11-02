November's Beaver Blood Moon Is Also a Total Lunar Eclipse: How to Watch

Looks like Taylor Swift put out the lyric “And I'm not even sorry, nights are so starry/Blood moonlit/It must be counterfeit” just in time for the Beaver Blood Moon, which is the full moon for November 2022. This moon also happens to be a total lunar eclipse — and one that you can witness with your naked eyes.

If you’re wondering when you can see this eclipse and what a Beaver Moon means, keep reading for all the details on this celestial event!