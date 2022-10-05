Wax Worms’ Saliva Can Dissolve Plastic, According to Recent Spanish Study

Plastic pollution is wreaking havoc on Planet Earth — many varieties leach harmful chemicals into soil and groundwater. And unfortunately, plastic almost never fully biodegrades. Instead, it breaks down into microplastics, residing in oceans, our soil, and eventually, in the bodies of humans and animals alike.

However, a recent study shows plastic-eating wax worms may be able to solve our planet's plastic pollution issue, by breaking down plastic with enzymes in their saliva.