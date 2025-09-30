Tyrese Gibson Is Being Investigated for Animal Cruelty After His Dogs Killed Another Dog A police report outlines at least five incidents of the dogs running loose. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 30 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

An arrest warrant has been issued in an animal cruelty investigation after actor Tyrese Gibson's dogs attacked and killed another dog in the neighborhood. The wealthy actor's dogs reportedly freely roamed around the neighborhood, unrestrained and unwatched by Gibson. Consider this a trigger warning for a tragic story about a preventable animal death that resulted from the utter neglect of a careless, inattentive, irresponsible, and immature actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we report on the heartbreaking case of a dog's death in connection with an animal cruelty investigation because of Tyrese Gibson's irresponsible lack of attentiveness with his companion animals. Continue reading to learn more about this tragic case of animal cruelty.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Tyrese Gibson's dogs killed another dog.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, an arrest warrant is out for Gibson in connection with an animal cruelty investigation following a Buckhead community neighbor reporting to the police that their dog was killed by Gibson's dogs freely roaming in the area. Per the WSB-TV report, the police responding to the case said footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera recorded the dogs in the moments following their attack on Gibson's neighbor's dog.

Tyrese Gibson has found himself at the center of an animal cruelty investigation after a neighbor claimed that dogs belonging to the Fast & Furious star attacked and killed his own pet earlier this month.



Story: https://t.co/1fAFUrf063 pic.twitter.com/BwdYVJffK7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 30, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

According to a Tweet by HOT 97, "[Gibson's] four Cane Corsos allegedly mauled a neighbor’s dog. Police say he ignored repeated warnings about letting them roam loose. A warrant accuses him of animal cruelty and violating control laws." “It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Fulton County Police Animal Services Capt. Nicole Dwyer said, per WSB-TV. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

The police initially received a phone call on Sept. 18 from Gibson's neighbor, who said that he let his dog out in his backyard. Minutes later, per Capt. Dwyer, the neighbor said he found his dog dead. "Parker is still grieving the loss of their family pet, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry. According to official documents, [the dog] had puncture marks and severe internal bleeding."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyrese Gibson is wanted in an animal cruelty case after police say his dogs, which had earlier escaped despite prior warnings, roamed freely and killed a neighbor’s dog in Buckhead. pic.twitter.com/tzYtDe085f — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) September 29, 2025

According to reports, police are also investigating a YouTube video in which the Fast and the Furious star tells his Cane Corsos, “[If] anybody comes to this house I want you to bite their (expletive) ankles off.” "Channel 2 obtained a police report outlining at least five incidents of the dogs running loose, something neighbors say they have witnessed," according to WSB-TV.

Article continues below advertisement