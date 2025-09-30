Tyrese Gibson Is Being Investigated for Animal Cruelty After His Dogs Killed Another Dog
A police report outlines at least five incidents of the dogs running loose.
Published Sept. 30 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET
An arrest warrant has been issued in an animal cruelty investigation after actor Tyrese Gibson's dogs attacked and killed another dog in the neighborhood. The wealthy actor's dogs reportedly freely roamed around the neighborhood, unrestrained and unwatched by Gibson.
Consider this a trigger warning for a tragic story about a preventable animal death that resulted from the utter neglect of a careless, inattentive, irresponsible, and immature actor.
Below, we report on the heartbreaking case of a dog's death in connection with an animal cruelty investigation because of Tyrese Gibson's irresponsible lack of attentiveness with his companion animals.
Continue reading to learn more about this tragic case of animal cruelty.
Tyrese Gibson's dogs killed another dog.
According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, an arrest warrant is out for Gibson in connection with an animal cruelty investigation following a Buckhead community neighbor reporting to the police that their dog was killed by Gibson's dogs freely roaming in the area.
Per the WSB-TV report, the police responding to the case said footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera recorded the dogs in the moments following their attack on Gibson's neighbor's dog.
According to a Tweet by HOT 97, "[Gibson's] four Cane Corsos allegedly mauled a neighbor’s dog. Police say he ignored repeated warnings about letting them roam loose. A warrant accuses him of animal cruelty and violating control laws."
“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Fulton County Police Animal Services Capt. Nicole Dwyer said, per WSB-TV. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”
The police initially received a phone call on Sept. 18 from Gibson's neighbor, who said that he let his dog out in his backyard. Minutes later, per Capt. Dwyer, the neighbor said he found his dog dead.
"Parker is still grieving the loss of their family pet, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry. According to official documents, [the dog] had puncture marks and severe internal bleeding."
According to reports, police are also investigating a YouTube video in which the Fast and the Furious star tells his Cane Corsos, “[If] anybody comes to this house I want you to bite their (expletive) ankles off.”
"Channel 2 obtained a police report outlining at least five incidents of the dogs running loose, something neighbors say they have witnessed," according to WSB-TV.
Despite the warrant out for Gibson's arrest, he and his dogs are nowhere to be found right now. A search warrant was issued on Sept. 22, but Gibson was not present at his home.
“Supposedly, he’s in Dubai. He posted on his Instagram that he is on a mental health break in Dubai, and he won’t be back until November,” Capt. Dwyer said, per WSB-TV.