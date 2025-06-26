Trump Suffers Another Foreign Policy Blow as Peace Prize Nomination Withdrawn The nomination has been pulled after the person who put Trump's name into the hat lost faith in the president. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 26 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: The Megan Agency

June 2025 was full of a lot of foreign relations activity. The ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Israel continued to make headlines, while the war between Russian and Ukraine raged on. All of this was keeping Donald Trump very busy, as the 47th president was forced to flex his diplomatic muscles and try to broker peace between warring nations.

While some saw his maneuvers as failures, others saw glimpses of success, prompting a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. But, as time marched on, those glimmers began to fade for some, prompting Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination to be withdrawn. Here's everything we know about the president's on-again off-again relationship with the prestigious award.

Was Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination withdrawn?

Yes, Oleksandr Merezhko decided to withdraw the nomination he made in Trump's name. The senior Ukrainian lawmaker spoke with Newsweek about his decision on Jun. 24, 2025, a day after he withdrew his nomination, telling the publication that he had "lost any sort of faith and belief" in the American president's ability to broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv, which had been engaged in an unprompted war since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to Merezhko, Trump was "evading" and "dodging" the work that needed to be done to put an end to the yearlong conflict, which the Ukrainian lawmaker said would include imposing sanctions on Russia.

Did Trump get nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize?

Merezhko nominated the president for the award in November 2024, when he pledged to make ending the conflict one of his top priorities, even boasting that he could put a stop to the fighting in 24 hours. However, months passed before a proposal was agreed to by Ukrainian leaders in March 2025, and as of the time of Merezhko's withdrawal, Russian leaders had yet to buy into the deal.

But this isn't the only time someone has listed Trump's name as a contender for the coveted prize. According to Times Now News, the president has actually been nominated multiple times. A republican U.S. lawmaker nominated Trump for his efforts in putting an end to the war between Israel and Iran. Pakistani leaders also nominated the president for their appreciation of the way he handled the India-Pakistan crisis.

Another republican leader nominated Trump for his role in the Abraham Accords during his first term. Despite the multiple nominations, Trump has yet to seal the deal with the Nobel Prize committee. But, that's not to say that U.S. presidents can't be awarded the prize when it's merited. According to Times Now News, multiple former presidents have been recipients of the prize, including three while in office.