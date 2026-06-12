Meet the Yellowstone Bison With Just 3 Legs That Has Captured America’s Hearts Everyone is shocked by the bison's resilience. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 12 2026, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: holmontherange/Facebook

It seems like every few months, a new animal captures everyone's attention. We had Moo Deng, then we had Punch the Monkey, and now it seems like America has Tiny Tim, a three-legged bison living in Yellowstone National Park. But, unlike the cute babies being cared for in zoos around the country, Tiny Tim seems to have caught everyone's eye for another reason. The injured bison is getting a lot of attention because of his injured leg.

Article continues below advertisement

The bison appears to have been hurt for several years now, and people can't help but be impressed by the way he's managed to survive the harsh winters (and hungry predators) that are common in Yellowstone National Park, especially considering how slowly the bison moves when he wants to get anywhere. Fortunately, it seems like his online following is growing, which may be enough to get this bison the attention he needs to get some help with his injury, hopefully giving him a more fulfilling life.

Source: Ahmed Zalabany/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Tiny Tim is the injured bison living in Yellowstone National Park.

Photos and videos of Tiny Tim have been circulating online, like the ones shared by Holm on the Range. The influencer has been documenting Tiny Tim's adventures for her followers, sharing videos of him like the one where he appears unable to get up off the ground after suffering some sort of injury. "He’s still in the same meadow and doesn’t move very far at all. It’s super sad," she wrote in the clip June 7, 2026. "I wish there was something to do to help him, but there isn’t."

A few days later, she shared another update, this one showed him standing in the rain about 100 yards away from where he was originally spotted. According to the OP, she had reached out to the park rangers to see what could be done, but they told her that the only option was to let nature take its course. "Which if he’s made it this long I’m guessing he will continue to make it even though it is a challenge," she wrote in the video's caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiny Tim is a full-grown bull bison who lives in a field in Yellowstone and has survived two winters despite having one unusable leg. “It takes him a while to get anywhere, but he always gets there,” said a wildlife photographer who’s followed Tiny Tim.https://t.co/MIWSvlwPuX — Cowboy State Daily (@daily_cowboy) June 10, 2026

Tiny Tim caught the attention of a reporter from the Cowboy State Daily who was able to track down a wildlife photographer who has been following the bison's story. According to the report, Tiny Tim is actually a well-known character in the park, and he's a bit of a grouch at that. It sounds like that's because he can get definitely get defensive when he is approached by anyone (or anything) he perceives as a threat, and he reacts accordingly to protect himself.