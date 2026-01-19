Yellowstone’s Ground is Mysteriously Moving Again, Scientists Reveal

The grounds in the north rim of Yellowstone have bloated about an inch since July 2025 due to magmatic stress. Is this a sign of an impending eruption?

“It’s baaaaaack!” This is what the scientists of the USGS’s Volcanic Observatory have been screaming ever since they noticed their GPS sensors shake with the detection of strange and unusual rumblings occurring in the underbelly of Yellowstone. Sweeping above the hot rainbow pools, steaming mud pots, and explosive geysers, the breeze here is eerie. Like columns of bubbles rising from a cake freshly baking in the oven, the grounds of Yellowstone are puffing up gassy signals that have left scientists suspicious of what could happen.

A limb of this monster, lying flat above the Yellowstone caldera, is trembling. Dubbed “Norris Uplift Anomaly (NUA),” this 18-mile-long rim located south of Norris Geyser Basin has uplifted about an inch since July 2025. Is Earth monster waking up? Many are wondering whether this is an omen of an impending doom, but so far, numbers indicate that the activity is within normal "background" parameters.

Steaming rainbow pool of the Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ignacio Palacios)

As scientists explained to PBS Tierra, Yellowstone caldera sits atop a hotbed of violent volcanoes. These volcanoes, put together, are like a sleeping giant. The giant has been lying dormant for several decades. But if this giant awakens, it could unleash an apocalypse on the planet. The scorching fluids churning within the mantle would rise to the surface and exert pressure on the crust, causing it to rise, a process volcanologists call “deformation.” Deformation can either be an uplift or subsidence. But either way, the ground will show signs of movement. Provoked by the magmatic pressure, the crust will deform and explode, spitting fountains of lava-like material.

“Yellowstone is a dynamic geologic system – the one constant is change," Michael Poland, a USGS geophysicist, described. He and his fellows know that the deformation is usually triggered by processes like fault motion, accumulation, or withdrawal of magma, or cooling of hydrothermal fluids. All these factors at play make the “ground itself move.”

Crater in Yellowstone supervolcano (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nan Zhong)

And if this supervolcano erupts, it will wreak brutal devastation. Ash will rain down, and the skies will become blanketed in the haze of toxic soot and chemical aerosols. Sulfur-laced particles would block the Sun, triggering a tragic cooling event. And under the darkening skies, the awakened beast’s fury will jolt the entire planet into a cold coma that will last several years.

When NUA was first discovered in 1994, it showed an uplift of 5 inches, according to the USGS. In March 2014, it showed another uplift followed by an earthquake, the largest since 1980. In 2020, Norris seemed to quieten down, until now, USGS noted. Since July 2025, they detected another uplift, about an inch. The uplift made them think whether it was an indication of an impending eruption. The first clue of the uplift was received from one of the GPS Stations punctuated across the caldera.

The second confirmation came from interferometric synthetic aperture radar, a.k.a. InSAR, which uses satellite radar images to detect changes in the shape of the ground. InSAR data from October 2024 to October 2025 showed this deformation along the caldera’s north rim. Also, the pattern of uplift appeared quite similar to that spotted between 1996 and 2004. The third clue came in the form of seismic data recordings. Between September and December 2025, scientists observed an uptick in earthquakes in the caldera.

While the stressed, bloated ground of Yellowstone is not a happy sign, it isn’t too bad either. As for the impending doom, don’t worry, it’s not coming anytime soon, as USGS geologist Dan Dzurisin said. He, in fact, believes that the observation of uplift is a positive sign because it shows that they now have tools that can tell them things that they wouldn’t have been able to know otherwise. “For those in the know […] that's awesome,” he wrote. “Not alarming.”

