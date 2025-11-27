Eco-Conscious Wellness Just Got Easier: Tiny Health Celebrates 100,000+ Gut Health Tests With Huge Black Friday Savings Consumers receive a clear, personalized analysis that translates complex science into actionable steps that may support digestion, immunity, mental health, and healthy aging. By Green Matters Staff Published Nov. 27 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Tiny Health

Tiny Health, the first microbiome wellness platform designed to support lifelong health, has officially surpassed 100,000 customers, marking a major milestone in consumer interest in preventive, science-backed, and eco-conscious wellness solutions. What started as a way to help parents improve their baby’s gut from day one has grown into a trusted resource for anyone looking to feel better, age healthier, and understand what’s really going on inside their microbiome.

To celebrate, the company is offering its largest Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings to date, with $70 off memberships and $50 off at-home gut health tests through December 1, 2025.

A Sustainability-Minded Approach to Microbiome Health

As consumers look for ways to support their health while minimizing environmental impact, Tiny Health offers an alternative to waste-heavy, trial-and-error wellness routines. Rather than encouraging unnecessary supplements or one-size-fits-all regimens, Tiny Health uses high-resolution microbiome testing to help individuals understand exactly what their bodies need and avoid what they don’t. The company’s research-backed recommendations center on whole food dietary shifts and natural lifestyle practices, such as increasing exposure to diverse outdoor environments and limiting harsh cleaning products that can disrupt healthy microbial balance.

The company maintains a strictly unbiased model, never selling its own supplements or earning money from recommending them. For consumers, that means fewer unused products, less plastic waste, and wellness decisions based on science rather than trends.

Tiny Health also extends its sustainability mindset to its packaging. The kit ships in a minimalist box that doubles as the return mailer, reducing materials and waste. Aside from the plastic swab required for sampling, all components are paper-based and recyclable — making the entire testing process as low-impact as possible.

Born From Preventive Health — Now Serving Every Age

Tiny Health launched in 2020 to give parents a simple, at-home way to detect early gut imbalances in babies — factors that can raise the risk of eczema, food allergies, asthma, and other chronic conditions. It remains the only clinically validated infant gut test, supported by a peer-reviewed randomized controlled trial showing Tiny Health’s personalized recommendations reduced babies’ odds of developing eczema by 83%.

Today, the platform empowers people at every life stage to understand their gut health, longevity markers, and metabolic pathways in a data-driven way. “Crossing 100,000 users is an incredible honor, reflecting a growing desire for wellness solutions that are thoughtful, precise, and sustainable,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy, Founder and CEO of Tiny Health. “People want to make strategic additions to their routines — guided by real data, not guesswork — and we’re proud to help them do that in a way that supports both their health and the planet.”

The Most Comprehensive (and Waste-Reducing) Microbiome Test Available

Tiny Health uses shotgun metagenomic sequencing, a gold-standard technology that identifies more than 120,000 microbial species and their functions — far more than typical consumer tests. This precision helps reduce guesswork and unnecessary supplement use.

Each test provides: Strain-level identification of gut microbes

Functional insights into digestion, inflammation, hormones, and metabolic markers

Probiotic strain tracking to see if a product is truly effective

Data on GLP-1 activity, Urolithin A potential, IBS-related patterns, and more Consumers receive a clear, personalized analysis that translates complex science into actionable steps that may support digestion, immunity, mental health, and healthy aging.

Gut Health Across a Lifetime

Tiny Health’s research spans from infancy to older adulthood, shedding light on how early microbial exposures shape lifelong immune function — and how gut health continues to influence well-being, energy, metabolism, and resilience later in life.

The company is also collaborating with leading longevity clinics, personalized medicine innovators, and health systems to explore how microbiome-based guidance can support a more preventive, sustainable approach to lifelong health. “Our science gives people a real-time view of how their microbiome impacts aging, metabolism, hormone regulation, and disease risk,” said Sew Hoy. “It’s a personalized health dashboard for your gut, built on one of the most comprehensive microbiome datasets in the world.”

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

For a limited time, Tiny Health is expanding access to microbiome testing – ideal for families, wellness consumers, and anyone prioritizing sustainable, evidence-based health decisions as we head into the new year. Available now through December 1, 2025: $70 off Tiny+ Memberships, an annual plan including two gut tests per year, a 1-on-1 functional health coaching call, and other year-round perks

$50 off baseline gut and vaginal microbiome tests

About Tiny Health