Everything You Need To Know About the 2025 "Great Lock In"

If you're looking for a way to close out 2025 strong and accomplish all of the things you'd hoped to do during the year, you may be looking for inspiration on TikTok. Many people turn to the platform when they're looking for different ideas on how to become more intentional or focused, which has allowed for some really great goal-setting trends to be born. One of those popular TikTok pearls of wisdom is known as the great lock-in, and it's actually something that's been around for a bit.

If you've never heard of this method, you may be curious as to what the rules of the great lock-in of 2025 look like, and how you can use them to accomplish everything you were hoping to do before the clock strikes midnight on December 31st. Read on as we break down the appeal of the great lock in, as well as how people are following the rules of this method to bring their dreams to the front and center so that they can close out 2025 with a bang... and with a fully finished to-do list as well.

What are the rules of the great lock in of 2025?

In case you're unfamiliar with this trend, the great lock-in is a term used to describe a period of time where people put their goals front and center, and "lock in" what they will need to do to accomplish them. For example, someone who hopes to hit a certain number on the scale by the end of the year may lock into that goal, determining the steps they would need to achieve their goal in time, and then eliminating any obstacles that could come between them and their goal between now and then.

That sounds simple enough, right? However, on TikTok, there are several specific rules you'll need to follow if you want to take part in the official lock-in of 2025. Some of the rules will vary depending on what your individual goals are, but TikTokers like privttalex2.0 have created a pretty solid blueprint for the most important things to remember. These include prioritizing a certain amount of sleep each day, a hydration goal, and an ideal number of trips to the gym each week.

Some additional rules that appear on many lock-in lists include cutting out some popular no-nos, like drugs, alcohol, smoking, sugar, and fast food. Of course, your personal rules may change, especially if your goals are less physical in nature. For example, hitting the gym three times a week and cutting fast food may not be a high priority for someone who wants to use the great lock-in to finally finish writing their book.

What's the difference between the great lock in and the 75 Hard Challenge?

There are some similarities between the Great Lock-In and the 75 Hard Challenge, which takes place over just 75 days instead of the 121 days that people are doing in 2025. According to Women's Health, the 75 Hard Challenge focuses more on mental discipline and resilience. Some of the rules of this challenge include following a strict diet (also sans alcohol), working out twice a day, and taking progress photos of yourself every day for 75 days.