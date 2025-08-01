A Tarantula Invasion Is Expected in Several States as Mating Season Sends the Spiders Into High Gear The U.S. is home to dozens of different species of tarantulas. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 1 2025, 5:50 p.m. ET Source: Julian Schultz/Unsplash

Do you have arachnophobia? Those who deal with the condition suffer from an intense fear of spiders, and symptoms can vary from mild fear to panic attacks when seeing a spider. Anyone who has arachnophobia is going to want to be extra cautious during the summer, as tarantula mating season kicks off in the U.S. According to experts, this season looks poised to be an especially busy one for the eight-legged critters as tens of thousands of them come out of their burrows looking for love.

In fact, experts say that they are seeing high numbers of the spiders in certain regions of the U.S., and they expect to see that number continue to grow through the end of summer. Curious if your home is on the list? Keep reading to see which states tarantulas are expected to invade during summer 2025.

Source: Damon On Road/Unsplash

Which states are going to see the most tarantulas during mating season?

People living in New Mexico, Kansa, Texas, Colorado, and California are going to want to watch their step during the summer, as an increased number of tarantulas make their way out of their burrows to find a mate. According to NBC News, it's mostly the males participating in this mass invasion, and they go quite a long way to find a partner.

A representative from Zoo Miami explained the phenomenon while appearing on Today, saying that the males of the species can walk up to 20 miles in search of a mate. “At this time of year, when it’s time to look for the females, they risk their lives,” Ron Magill explained. “They leave their burrows. They go out searching until they can find those females.”

Tarantula mating season starts soon. Here are the states where the spiders will be most prevalent https://t.co/gLlPcrNwLU — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 31, 2025

Once they find a willing partner, it's quite literally the end of the road for the men. “More often than not, after breeding with a female, the male dies and the female eats it,” Magill continued. "This is really giving it all up for love."

When is the tarantula invasion coming?

Tarantula mating season typically runs from May to July, according to Texas NBC News affiliate NBCDFW. However, July through September seems to be peak season, and more males will be emerging form their burrows in greater numbers during these months. Then, after they mate, a female tarantula can lay up to a thousand eggs, which will hatch near the end of summer.

So what should you do if you see a tarantula on the hunt for a mate? According to the experts, nothing. While they are unlikely to attack if you approach a tarantula out in the wild, they can fling their hairs, which can sting and cause irritation. Not only that, but they can be quite dangerous if those hairs get into your eyes, and anyone who is allergic to them could experience a severe allergic reaction.

Tarantulas coming to California as mating season begins https://t.co/hCKhMv4gSm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 29, 2025