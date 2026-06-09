The Philippines Has Been Rocked by a Massive Earthquake The Philippines are located within the highly active Ring of Fire. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 9 2026, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Alexes Gerad/Unsplash

Those who live in the Philippines are no strangers to earthquakes. That's because the region is considered to be one of the most seismically active places in the world, where the Earth's tectonic plates are known to move against one another, causing the ground to rumble, structures to fall, and sometimes even triggering massive tsunamis. Scientists say that these plates end up moving against one another due to the stress that builds up underneath them, causing the devastating shaking.

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Sadly, this can cause a lot of death and destruction both in and around the region. In fact, a June 8, 2026 earthquake shook an area off the coast of the city of General Santos, killing dozens of people and prompting a far-reaching tsunami warning. The earthquake was later identified as a 7.8 magnitude event, making it one of the strongest earthquakes in the Philippines. Curious to know what one was the strongest? Keep reading to learn more about the region's earthquake activity.

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What was the strongest earthquake in the Philippines?

According to Wikipedia, the strongest earthquake to hit the Philippines since the 1600s happened on April 14, 1924. The quake took place in Mati and Davao Oriental, and was listed as an 8.3 magnitude event. Around 500 people were believed to have been killed at the time. The second strongest earthquake was the deadliest. It hit Aug. 16, 1976, when an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the Moro Gulf. Some 4,791 people were killed with 9,928 injuries reported. Sadly, 2,288 went missing at the time

June 2026 saw an earthquake that triggered a tsunami warning.

On June 8, 2026, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the city of General Santos. The earthquake started off the shore of the southern Philippines, where it caused several low-rise buildings to collapse or sustain heavy damage, according to the Associated Press. A tsunami warning was also issued as a result of the earthquake, and a three-foot wave was reported hitting nearby coasts. Indonesia also reported some tsunami activity in one of its coastal villages to the south.

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@cbsmornings At least 32 people were killed by 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines — and hundreds more are hurt. A desperate search for survivors is underway, after the quake took down buildings in the country’s south. #philippines #earthquake ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

Palau and southern Japan also reported seeing waves from the quake. Additionally, a fatal landside in Glan has also been tied to the earthquake, which officials say is the deadliest one to hit the Philippines in 2026. The director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reportedly told people in the area to check their homes and other structures for damage before entering them, since aftershocks could cause damaged buildings to collapse.

The 2026 earthquake death toll is still being determined.